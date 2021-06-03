Michelle Salas’ forceful response to ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

Michelle revealed that today “sitting at the desk” in her apartment, in addition to “an open heart” decided that she had to comment on what people saw, particularly in the season finale. The situation was not easy for her as she had to address what was said about her personal life, her family, her childhood and her intimate life.

This is part of the text that Michelle Salas published on Instagram. (Instagram / Michelle Salas)

Rooms He emphasized that the way it was done was not the best: “First of all, it seems important to clarify that I did not allow the use of my image, my name and my personal life at any time. As well as they did not ask me if I was okay with my life becoming a television series.

“In one of the main characters of the fictional interpretation of this one. Yes, I have lived unforgettable moments with my father and I am glad that they can know a small part of the relationship we have had,” he said. Michelle. It was then that he released his total disapproval of how they showed it on screen.

“I have to say that it seems truly unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate the way the production decides to treat a woman, her daughter, to end this chapter of her story. Sexually explicitly at 19 years old and violate her privacy,” he shared Rooms.