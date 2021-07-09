Michelle Salas dazzles on the Cannes red carpet

Michelle Salas took advantage of her appearance in Cannes to attract all eyes to her and her dress with a nod to the next brides.

The Cannes film festival is one of the most anticipated events each year for the luxury and entertainment industry, few are invited to participate in the expert panels that recognize the best productions, as well as in the red carpets and events that are developed around the seventh art, and Michelle Salas was one of them.

The Mexican who has been doing a lot of modeling work in Europe and the United States for the past few years managed to be the focus of attention while sporting a white Pronovias dress designed by Alessandra Rinaudo.

Its glamorous appearance is sure to have an impact on brides planning their wedding, as the model moves away from classic dresses with a v-cut and ruffles on the sleeves, while revealing its curves by being close to the body.

Regarding the accessories, Michelle wore a Bulgari ring, earrings and bracelet that flashed with the flashes, but without a doubt, the most striking thing was the length of her dress, which was exposed as she climbed the stairs, creating a fairy tale scene.