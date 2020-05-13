Following her father’s recommendation, Michelle Salas left Mexico at age 18 (Photo: Instagram @michellesalas)

Although the entire so-called Pinal dynasty lives in Mexico, and that Michelle Salas lived in the Aztec country throughout her childhood and adolescence, lStephanie Salas’ daughter has resided in the United States for more than 12 years, where he has developed his career.

The young woman travels to Mexico whenever she can to visit her mother, her grandmother Sylvia Pasquel and her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal, with whom he maintains an excellent relationship. About, Michelle Salas recently confessed how she made the decision to move to the United States during an internet chat he had with the YouTube show Encerrados con Yimina.

The influencer of the fashion industry recalled that it was his famous father, Luis Miguel, who encouraged her to make the decision to leave the country:

“I left Mexico at the age of 18, my dad lived in Los Angeles, so the moment came when he said to me: ‘Look, things are very ugly in Mexico and such,’ and in truth, I had lived all my life. there, and I thought it was a good opportunity to move to the United States ”

In 2019, after visiting southern Italy, Michelle traveled to Greece (Photo: Instagram @michellesalas)

The 30-year-old told how she settled in one of the so-called capitals of the world, New York, where the fashion industry to which she belongs was an incentive to settle there, after her visit to California: “I stayed in Los Angeles very little, then I went to New York to study Parsons, and then I returned to Los Angeles, because New York was too much of a city for me, I was like a half girl, I didn’t know anyone, immature … like I said: ‘this monster is too much for me’ and I went back to Los Angeles, and then I went back to New York, or be it is a city that has always called me, ”he said.

Although the lifestyle YouTuber followed her father’s advice and, like him, He went to make a new life for the neighboring country due to the insecurity and violence that have plagued Mexico for several six-year terms.The sun did not completely resume a relationship with his daughter, since they have not lived closely together for some time.

According to the statements of Michelle herself and Luis Miguel’s former partners, the singer is not distinguished mainly by living with his children, because he lives away from the public eye and close family.

Michelle Salas reunited with her father until she was a teenager (Photo: Instagram @michellesalas)

In the same broadcast the model participated in a challenge called I never, never where one of the statements was that if he had ever kissed a girl, to which Michelle replied: “No, that’s not me, well, it may be that in some binge yes, surely in a bottle of binge yes “, in allusion to the bottle games where different” punishments “are applied between the participants.

Michelle is spending the days of confinement at her home in New York, one of the cities most affected by the health contingency derived from the spread of the coronavirus, from where he keeps in touch with his millions of followers through his social networks where he posts videos of fashion advice, beauty tutorials and even cooking recipes.

In April, the young woman was criticized for not congratulating her father on his 50th birthday (Photo: Instagram @michellesalas)

Her geographical distance from her family during this season has her somewhat worried, especially since recently his great-grandmother had to be hospitalized to undergo surgery after suffering a fall that caused a hip fracture.

“Obvious (I worried a lot), I the last years and what I have of memories I have always been very close to her and I always try to call her, or to be on the lookout, so the moment they tell you that something happened to you and you are so far away, it’s like it gives you a certain powerlessness that is very strong”He told the Sal y Pimienta program.

