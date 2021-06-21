Michelle Salas celebrates her 32nd birthday with her great-grandmother Silvia Pinal – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

With mariachi, beer and the company of her family, model Michelle Salas continues to celebrate her 32nd birthday this weekend.

The daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel celebrated one more year of life last week with a 70s themed party in Acapulco but it did not end there.

This afternoon through her social networks the model has shared more of the celebration in which she is accompanied not only by her mother but also by the matriarch of the dynasty: the actress Silvia Pinal.

In one of the shared videos, Michelle is seen with her 89-year-old great-grandmother Silvia celebrating in a restaurant and surrounded by a mariachi who interprets the song “Piel canela”, which apparently Michelle dedicates to her great-grandmother as she sings to him the part of the lyrics that says “I care about you, and you and you …”.

In that same place you can see that both of them toast (the young woman with beer and Silvia with a glass, apparently of wine) and they give a peckish kiss demonstrating the affection they have for each other.

Michelle is the daughter of singer Stephanie Salas, who in turn is the daughter of first actress Sylvia Pasquel and musician Micky Salas. Sylvia Pasquel is one of the daughters of Silvia Pinal as well as Alejandra Guzmán, among others.