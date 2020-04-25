Through her Instagram profile, Luis Miguel’s daughter revealed that she spoke to her great-grandmother shortly after the accident she suffered.

After disclosing that Silvia Pinal suffered a fall at her home in Mexico City, which is why she would have to undergo a hip operation, family and friends have expressed on social networks their concern for the actress’s health, including Michelle Salas.

Although physically distant, the daughter of Luis Miguel She keeps abreast of the health of her great-grandmother, so, anguished, she shared a message in which she asked her followers to pray for the diva of Mexican cinema, who underwent surgery on Friday afternoon in a hospital in Mexico City. .

“Those who know me know very well the infinite love I feel for this woman. My bisa had an accident yesterday. He fell and broke his hip. “

The fashion designer currently based in Miammi, Florida revealed that she had an opportunity to speak to her great-grandmother shortly after the accident, but never imagined the seriousness of it:

“I just called her minutes after this happened and listened calmly. He just said:: I fell ’and that’s it. Unfortunately this happened to the elderly and she is admitted to the hospital about to enter an operation. Which also worries me a lot given the circumstances we are experiencing“He expressed.

Finally, the model thanked those who have worried about Doña’s health Silvia Pinal, and asked for his prayers so that at 88 years of age he comes out before this painful mishap.

“I thank you all from your heart for your messages and I ask you to please pray a lot so that everything goes well. She is and always will be a warrior and I am sure she will come out healthy and stronger than ever. Thank you thank you thank you“

The message that was shared in one of his Instagram stories, was quickly shared by a large number of fans on various profiles of this same social network.

