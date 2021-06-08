Michelle Salas, annoyed with the production of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

Michelle Salas , firstborn of Luis Miguel , reacted annoyed before the second season of Luis Miguel, the series, because throughout the eight chapters his personal life is addressed, specifically the romance he lived with his father’s manager, Alejandro Asensi . The 31-year-old blogger also emphasized that at no time did she give authorization for her story to be used and considered “unnecessary, disrespectful and unfortunate” the way her intimate life is projected, in addition to pointing out that the Netflix production sexualized your image.

© @ michellesalasbMichelle Salas shared her feelings about the second season of her father’s biographical series

It was through Instagram stories that Michelle shared a message in which she made her position on the series known. “And suddenly like this, I find myself needing to speak. Many know that I have never been a person who likes to clear up rumors. I have always stayed out of scandals and opinions even if they are about me because throughout my life I have learned that it is better for my mental health and to take care of everyone around me. Since I can remember, my life has been in the public eye and I have lived surrounded by comments, critical comparisons and inventions to mention a few things. And yes, although I’m used to it, I confess that it is something that sometimes costs me work ”.

“I am a public person, but first of all I am a human being and a woman. A woman that many will think has had it all, but few know the truth. Perhaps today is not the day to tell them, but I know that at some point I will open the doors of my life a little more, how I grew up and how much it took me to get to where I am ”.

© @ michellesalasb Luis Miguel and his daughter, Michelle Salas as a result of his relationship with Stephanie Salas

“Today, sitting at the desk in my apartment and with an open heart, I have a little trouble writing this and expressing it in the correct way as it is a sensitive subject for me. It is not a work issue, but rather my personal life, my family, my childhood and my privacy. Which has been exposed and not necessarily in the best way ”.

© @ luismiguellaserie / @ cam.jurado In the series, Michelle is played by Macarena Achaga, and Alejandro Asensi by actor Fernando Guallar