Michelle Salas and Luis Miguel love each other very much: Sylvia Pasquel

Amid the controversial scenes of fiction that portrays the life of the singer Luis Miguel and the relationship with his first-born, Michelle Salas, Sylvia Pasquel reveals how the relationship between the two is: “They love each other very much.”

The television actress, grandmother of the young daughter of Luis Miguel, Michelle Salas recently clarified in an interview the truth about the true relationship between her granddaughter and the so-called “Sun of Mexico“This in light of the controversies that the Netflix plot has generated about this aspect of his life.

It should be remembered that it is the Argentine actress Macarena Achaga who gives life to the “influencer” in Luis Miguel: La Serie, which narrates an intermittent relationship between the Puerto Rican and his first daughter, the result of a fleeting encounter with Stephanie Salas.

There he is, the meeting took place, they love each other a lot, father and daughter, and whatever they say, whatever they talk, the reality is that they are father and daughter who love each other, said the actress during the talk she held with various media via streaming.

Faced with the wave of rumors that the episodes have generated and the multiple versions that seek to find the real events in this fictional story, there has been criticism of the lack of paternity of the interpreter of “Until you forget me.”

And it is that sometimes they are together, sometimes not, but at the end of the day it is the blood that … they are the same blood, they love each other, they respect each other and they admire each other, that is the important thing, he concluded.

It is the model’s grandmother, Michelle Salas, who decides to comment on social networks to make clear what the truth of the relationship between father and daughter is and the comments of “no contact” between her granddaughter and the father figure, “Luismi” 51 years old.

The film, theater and television actress would in a certain way support the portrait of the bond between the also record producer, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri and his eldest daughter, which apparently is not so frequent, but finally, “if there is a lot of respect and love between them “he pointed out.

In the middle of the statements, Sylvia Pasquel would not miss the opportunity to praise the great work of mother that her daughter Stephanie Salas has carried out with her daughters, two young people, to whom she has devoted all her attention and to whom she finally became ” does it justice “in the Netflix bio, he noted.

Curiously, a few months ago, Michelle herself would have raised a strong controversy and even network users reported that she would throw hints at the “star king”.

Several weeks ago, the followers of the daughter of one of the greatest figures in music and entertainment did not hesitate to suggest that one of the publications of Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter was addressed to Luis Miguel.

It was in the middle of a mishap that Michelle starred in while skiing in Vail, Colorado, when at one point, the descendant of the “Pinals” slipped causing some damage to her knee for which she even underwent surgery and an apparent extensive recovery.

In the middle of the unfortunate episode, the 31-year-old made a publication, which they suggested would be directed to the singer, who possibly would not have looked for his daughter to find out how she was.

In your worst moments you will meet who should be in the best, he commented, the granddaughter of Marcela Basteri and Luis Gallego Sánchez (Luisito Rey).

The incident occurred just last March and apparently until today, Salas would have given certain indications of not having communicated with his father after in recent days, the “fashion designer” herself paid honors to her own mother.

A recent photo of the young woman who has modeled for renowned clothing brands, who reappeared with her mother, whom she highlighted with the message “Great example in my life”, which many would not hesitate to refer as another strong hint for the “divo from Mexico”.