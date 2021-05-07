Michelle Salas and her romance with Alejandro Asensi

When a man loves a woman, he is capable of everything, even challenging a friendship that began in childhood. That is the case of Alejandro Asensi, who was a friend and manager of Luis Miguel. The native of Spain maintained a relationship with Michelle Salas despite the 20-year difference between their ages, a subject that came back to light after the fourth chapter of Luis Miguel’s biographical series was released.

© @ michellesalasb Michelle Salas is the first-born of Luis Miguel, also the daughter of Stephanie Salas

It is in the second season of the acclaimed Netflix series that the singer’s adult life is told, and his eldest daughter, Michelle Salas, is increasingly present in the plot. In the fourth episode, Michelle was delighted with Mauricio Ambrosi (Alejandro Asensi) after a meeting at her father’s house.

The two met long ago, even in the series it is he who gives Michelle the phone number to find her father. However, years later, their meeting was very different, and Cupid was present.

As in fiction, Michelle went to live in the home of her father, who at that time had a relationship with Aracely Arámbula. It was there that he got closer and closer to Alejandro despite being 19 years old, while he was 39. The age difference, as well as the closeness between Asensi and El Sol, were enough for the courtship to be much commented.







Michelle and Alejandro not only got along well, he had been in charge of ensuring that everything that Luis Miguel’s daughter needed was given to her. She, in addition to seeking to get closer to her father, was interested in her two passions: modeling and graphic design.

The distance between Anseri and Luis Miguel

The interpreter of The Inconditional did not take at all well the relationship of his young daughter with who was his manager and best friend. For this reason Luis Miguel fired Alejandro. There were even rumors of a supposed pregnancy of Michelle. A situation ended the friendship between the two men who had known each other since childhood.