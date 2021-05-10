Michelle Salas admits she misses her family

In every family there are details that can distance the members for a while, but love and blood are much stronger. Michelle Salas is the clear example of affection that does not break with time or distance. Since the beginning of the year, the it girl moved to Spain after a time in New York. From the Old Continent, the daughter of Stephanie Salas and Luis Miguel was filled with nostalgia when he remembered his maternal family, which he would like to return to as long ago.

© @ michellesalasb Michelle Salas was filled with nostalgia with a photograph of her mother’s family

In her social networks, Michelle published a beautiful unpublished photograph in which she appears with the Pinal Dynasty. A postcard from several years ago in which she was barely a child in the arms of her great-grandmother, Silvia Pinal. Sylvia Pasquel, her grandmother, also posed for that tender moment joined by María Luisa Hidalgo and Stephanie Salas.

“I miss them so much,” he wrote from the bottom of his heart to express the lack of family warmth, much more so now that distances have become vital since the pandemic began throughout the world. A red heart accompanied his message that he hopes to have been delivered with great affection to the protagonists of the photo.

Michelle Salas and her relationship with Luis Miguel

The life of Michelle Salas suddenly attracted more public attention, especially due to the appearance of a character inspired by her for Luis Miguel: the series, the Netflix program that recounts the public and personal life of her famous father.

© @ luismiguellaserie @ cam.jurado Macarena Achaga plays Michelle Salas in Luis Miguel’s bioseries

In the first four chapters of the second season you can see how he met his father and the bond that little by little they created. In real life, his relationship was affected when, at age 19, he began an affair with Alejandro Asensi, 20 years older than her, and who was a childhood friend of Luis Miguel as well as his manager.

