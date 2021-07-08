Michelle Rodríguez tests positive for COVID-19 – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Michelle Rodríguez, actress and comedian known for playing Toña on the television program 40 and 20, tested positive for covid-19, as revealed through her Instagram account where she shared her health status with her followers and revealed that He got the virus even though the vaccine had already been applied.

The Mexican comedian, who started a new television project alongside actor Faisy, said that the test was carried out days ago and it came out positive. He added that he does not know how or where he could have been infected since he had completed his vaccination schedule against the new coronavirus.

Michelle Rodríguez, 42, commented that she has some of the symptoms associated with the disease and called on her followers not to lower their guard and follow sanitary measures to avoid an increase in infections.

“With few symptoms and my signs stable. Two weeks ago I was vaccinated and I still managed to get it, so we just have to continue taking care of ourselves and others. Let’s not slacken even a bit! ”, He continued.

Millennium Information