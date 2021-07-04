Michelle Rodríguez on the Dungeons & Dragons film set

The Fast & Furious actress stars in the new movie based on the role-playing game.

Following the recent success of Fast and Furious 9, the highest-grossing film since the pandemic began, Michelle Rodríguez returns to filming.

It is about “Dungeons and Dragons” (Dungeons & Dragons), the new adaptation of the renowned role-playing game that has previously had an animated series and two previous films.

The images were taken in the north of Ireland, on the film set. In them, we see Rodríguez in daring scenes that will give life to the new production of Paramount.

The actress, who plays Letty Ortiz in the action saga, looks pretty tough in the new images that were released.

We can see her riding a ship, with a dragon on the prow. In clothing that borders on medieval and modern at the same time, Michelle seems designed for the role. She is also seen accompanied by Chris Pine, also a cast actor.

Do not miss: Keanu Reeves was already seen on the filming set of “John Wick 4”

Simply with the photographs, without special effects or editing, we see an interesting proposal that we hope will hit theaters next year.

The film is directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein. Rodriguez is joined Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lilis, Justice Smith, and Rege-Jean Page in the cast.

The Dungeons and Dragons board game was released in 1974. Created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, it gave birth to modern role-playing games.

It became an animated series in 1983, a film in 2000 with a direct television sequel in 2005 and another that was released directly on video in 2011, without any being a critical or public success.

Rodríguez comes from the recent premiere of Fast and Furious 9. After its success in becoming the highest grossing film since the pandemic began, there is already talk of two more films in the saga starring Vin Diesel.

Continue reading: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker on vacation at Disneyland