Michelle Renaud wants to be a mom again

At 32 years old, Michelle Renaud she has many dreams to fulfill, such as being a mother again. The actress confessed her wishes to give a little brother or sister to her four-year-old son Marcelo, who as a result of his failed marriage with Josué Alvarado. The soap opera star shared in an interview that she will do whatever it takes to fulfill this purpose, and even raised the idea of ​​in vitro fertilization, just as other celebrities have done.

© @ michellerenaudMichelle Renaud wants a little brother or sister for her son Marcelo

The actress of Have it all does not have a partner at the moment, so that would not stop her since she is very clear about her goal of being a mother for the second time. “It could be, yes, I am open to everything, in vitro, adopt, to get me a boyfriend, to see the ex-boyfriend … Oh, yes! … to whatever, I am open to whatever God wants, look, I I have a smile and it’s the only thing I can do, “he said in an interview with Hoy (Televisa).

© @ michellerenaud The telenovela actress is considering in vitro fertilization to become a mother

“I love motherhood, for me it is the best thing that has happened to me in life and I would love to be fortunate that Marcelo had a sister or a brother, God will tell because neither can I (decide), I am not God, but I would love it, I am open to everything that life throws me, “she added.

Of course, she made it clear that motherhood, no matter how beautiful it is, is still a challenge and acknowledged that sometimes it has its hard moments, but that in the end being a mother has been the most incredible thing for her. “Children are not a headache, yes it is a challenge, yes sometimes they do not let you sleep and you want to give them a blow, but you hold on and they are the most wonderful thing there is.”

Separated lives

Michelle Renaud recently ended her relationship with actor Danilo Carrera, after almost two years together. The artist – who shares credits with her ex in Have it all – has been very open about her breakup, like Danilo, who revealed that they ended because their life plans were going in different ways; while she wants to have more children and start a family, he wants to remain single.

© @ danilocarrerah Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud ended their relationship at the end of January