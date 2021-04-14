Michelle Renaud talks about the pain of her separation from Danilo Carrera

Although Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera mutually agreed to go their separate ways, the pain of not being with the loved one is still great. This is how the Mexican actress has lived, who revealed how the days have been after putting an end to her relationship of more than a year, in which she not only found an ideal boyfriend, but also a great friend.

© @ michellerenaudMichelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera announced their separation together last February

“I am living my grief, I allow myself to be sad when I feel it,” said Michelle in an interview with TV y Novelas. The Quererlo Todo actress added that this process also helps her focus more on her own person. “I actually think it’s about working on myself, realizing my mistakes to correct them, exercising and reading,” she said.

Michelle’s statements not only revealed her most sensitive side, but also helped many of her fans, who could be going through a similar situation. “The more time I spend with myself, the better I feel about myself, and I think things are moving forward in a more positive way,” he said.

Your child, the main reason to smile

In each break it is important to know who we have, people who, in addition to giving us support, listening to us and understanding that everything is a matter of time, infect us with joy. For Michelle, that little person who motivates her every day is her son Marcelo, fruit of her marriage with Josué Alvarado. “I have a four-year-old boy who wakes me up with kisses every day and makes me the luckiest woman,” she said happily for her role as a mom.

© @ michellerenaudMichelle Renaud continues motivated every day to be a better person and to enjoy life with her son, Marcelo

“Marcelo is a boom of happiness for me every day of my life, so I think the most important thing is to be grateful for what we do have in life and not be longing for what is not close,” she added, happy to see her child grow . “I am very grateful for the timeshare and the experiences that brought us together, there is nothing but gratitude,” she said.

