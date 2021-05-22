Michelle Renaud reveals if she would go back to her exes

Michelle Renaud is a woman who knows very well what she wants, that determination not only guides her through the workplace, but also has an echo in her personal life. With a clear mind and heart in hand, the actress confessed how her relationship with her ex-partners is and if it is true that “where there was fire, ashes remain.”

© @ michellerenaud The actress talked about how she gets along with her ex-partners

“My answer is that there is neither fire nor ashes in my ex-partners, so I don’t think it’s such a real thing, right? What do you guys think, friends? ”She said on the Pinky Promise program, in which Irina Baeva was also a guest.

And it is that Michelle has no problem with having a cordial relationship with her exes, to whom she can talk without problem, and one of them is Josué Álvarado, her ex-husband and father of her child, Marcelo.

On Alvarado, he added: “I like him, but the truth is that there is nothing. I think that saying does not apply to everyone. No ex-boyfriend of mine moves me… They are friends, I do like them ”.

Michelle assured that there are no hard feelings about the past. “I can see my ex-boyfriend, my ex-boyfriends, maybe the one right now is very recent, but the other to my son’s father and no fire, no ashes, no desire, it’s not true,” he said, referring to his recent breakup with Danilo Carrera.

© @ danilocarrerahMichelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera announced their surprise separation at the beginning of the year



The complicated thing about saying goodbye

For more than a year, Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera lived a dream courtship, but they realized that they wanted different things and chose to go their separate ways. Michelle’s plans are to be a mother again, while Danilo thinks about fatherhood in a couple of years.

© @ danilocarrerah The couple realized that, although they loved each other, they wanted different things in the future

“It is very difficult, it is one of the most difficult decisions that I have had to make, where there are many things at stake in between … It is to stick with it and be clear about your convictions,” she said about how difficult it was for her to put an end to a stage of his life in which he felt happy.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.