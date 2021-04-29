Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera are captured in the middle of a kiss after it thunders

According to the program’s hosts, the Ecuadorian spent the night at the Mexican’s house, which sparked rumors of reconciliation.

Until now, neither Michelle nor Danilo have made statements about the video or the version that circulates that their thunder was a strategy to publicize the novel they starred in together.

These images were revealed after the actress shared a video of her son Marcelo’s reunion with the Ecuadorian actor. In the clip, lasting a few seconds, we see Marcelo walking in the private where he lives and, when in the background he sees who is entering, he quickens his pace and runs to end up in arms of none other than the protagonist of telenovela Quererlo todo.

