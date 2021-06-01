Michelle Pfeiffer gets in shape for Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Share

The actress will return to give life to Janet van Dyne in Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Michelle Pfeiffer will return as Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has shared through her social networks a video of getting in shape to dress up as the original wasp of the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to begin filming later this year, and the main cast members have been busy getting back into shape so they can play their superhero roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne) recently shared a workout video, and her on-screen mom has now done the same.

Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) shared a video on Instagram to inform fans that it will be ready when “Janet van Dyne returns to the Quantum Realm this summer.”

Janet was “dusted off” along with her husband and daughter during the span, but returned with everyone else when Bruce Banner used the infinity gems to reverse the effects of Thanos’ snap. We last saw her attending Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame.

Peyton Reed will be behind the camera for Scott Lang’s upcoming adventure, which will see the debut of Jonathan Majors as the conquering villain Kangel and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Michael Douglas will also return as Hank Pym. “Wombats” Luis (Michael Peña) and Kurt (David Dastmalchian) will return to give life to Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) cronies, but it is believed that TI (Dave) will not do so due to the multiple accusations of sexual assault against him and his wife.

