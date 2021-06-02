Michelle Pfeiffer gears up for Marvel

Michelle pfeiffer train for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘. All the films and series of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘has a release date of February 17, 2022.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe they are ready to return to cruising speed after the forced pandemic hiatus. Having warmed up his acolytes with his television successes, the big screen awaits the return of the superheroes who will return to their old ways this year.

To grease the calendar, those in charge of the 2022 batch are already in full swing or, as in the case of Michelle pfeiffer, sweating in the gym to fit into the mesh locker room.

“Janet Van Dyne will enter the Quantum Realm this summer, I’ll be ready,” says the actress who plays the scientist and heroine who has already escaped once from that strange universe that, beyond size, seems the key to understanding to what extent everything is going to get complicated in this new marvelita stage.

We met his character almost as a legend in the resultona ‘Ant-Man‘(Peyton Reed, 2015) and, luckily for everyone, we definitely get it back in’Ant-Man and the Wasp‘(Peyton Reed, 2018). Now it seems that many point out ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania‘(Peyton Reed, 2022) as the’Captain America: Civil War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2016) from Marvel’s Phase 4, a kind of base for what will be’Avengers 5‘. Although not many details about its plot are known, we will surely leave San Francisco and, like most of the new projects of the MCU, we may see a “transfer of layer” from which Cassie Lang (Kathryn newton), bringing us closer to a new generation of heroes who will be the true stars of the medium-term release schedule.

