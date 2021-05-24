Michelle Obama’s appearance on the Billboard divides opinions – El Sol de México

Tonight is celebrating the delivery of the Billboard Awards, which are part of the awards that recognize the best of international music. It’s not uncommon for fans to see prominent artists make appearances, but Michelle Obama surprised many by making an appearance to spark the participation of Alicia Keys.

The former first lady of the United States recognized the talent of the singer, and expressed that “this singer took us to church, to the symphony, to couples therapy, and everywhere. In less than three minutes, I knew in that instant (when heard the song “Fallin” that she wasn’t going anywhere. ”

Likewise, he made a call to follow his example as a person, and to always focus on inspiring the world through our actions, just as Alicia has done throughout her career, with her music and altruistic actions.

However, not all fans were satisfied with the appearance of Michelle, since although there were those who applauded that this type of awards give them space to share their impressions of the music, some pointed out on social networks that they did not understand why they had it invited.