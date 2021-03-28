Michelle Obama to be inducted into the US Women’s Hall of Fame – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

The former first lady of United States Michelle Obama will be included in the National Hall of Fame for Women along with eight other people, including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame on Monday named the members of its Class of 2021 who will be inducted on October 2.

The list also includes author Octavia Butler, who died in 2006, Rebecca Halstead, who had a nearly three-decade career in the Army, poet Joy Harjo, artist Judy Chicago, and activist Emily Howland, who died in 1929 and who had taught reading and writing to formerly enslaved people in the refugee settlements where he worked during the American Civil War.

“Michelle Obama has become one of the most influential and iconic women of the 21st century,” said the website of the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

“The National Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate the induction of these extraordinary women into the Hall at the biennial in-person induction ceremony on October 2, 2021.”

The organization said it was closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation in New York State and will carefully plan the event to ensure the in-person portion of the induction weekend is safe for all attendees.

Ticket sales won’t open until April or May, he said. The organization will carry out a live broadcast of the ceremony, which will be free to the public.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, says it is the oldest membership organization in the United States dedicated to honoring and celebrating the achievements of distinguished American women.