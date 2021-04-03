Michelle Obama Reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Interview

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has spoken out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell-filled interview with Oprah. And Obama, whom Meghan interviewed and called her friend in British Vogue back in 2019, had nothing but empathetic, kind words for the couple.

Obama was asked about the interview during a chat with Access. She said, “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time because there’s nothing more important than family. “

Max Mumby / IndigoGetty Images

The royal family has opted to keep their discussions about what was said in the interview private. In a statement released two days after Meghan and Harry’s interview aired, Buckingham Palace said on behalf of the Queen, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members. “

Meghan and Harry have not said anything publicly since the interview aired. But at the end of the interview, Meghan spoke about her one regret from her royal experience and how she feels about her life now, living as a nonworking royal with Harry and Archie in Montecito, California.

“My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected. I believed that, ”she started. “And I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn’t happening, I would have been able to do more. But I think I wasn’t supposed to see it. I wasn’t supposed to know. And now we’re actually on the other side, we’ve actually not just survived but are thriving. Este? Miracles. I think that all of those things I was hoping for have happened. “

Alyssa Bailey News and Strategy Editor Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees coverage of celebrities and royals (particularly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

