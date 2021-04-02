Michelle Obama had the best answer to a driver’s question about her sex life



Michelle Obama.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Michelle Obama She is known for her forthright opinions on any subject, but clearly for her, as for many, there are some no-go areas.

It turns out that a visit to the program that leads Jimmy kimmel, Michelle was promoting her Netflix series ‘Waffles + Mochi’ and during the conversation, the host reminded him of a question he had asked several years ago about his sex life with Barack.

“I asked you a question that night. I asked: ‘The night Seal Team Six took out Osama bin Laden on your husband’s orders, Did you and your husband make love that night to celebrate?‘”Kimmel said, intending to get Michelle to answer.

The response that Jimmy got, took him by surprise, since he did not expect something so sincere from the wife of the former president, who did not hesitate to tell him his truths.

“I have to tell your audience that, for some very sick reason, you are very obsessed with this part of that great historical event in a way that no one else, no one in the history of all the conversations I have had, someone has delved into this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel, ”she said remarkably calm.

The former first lady’s handling of the situation earned her praise on social media, where many criticized Kimmel for being ‘disrespectful’ to the question, while applauding her response.

As Kimmel pointed out, that question had been posed, first, to Barack during an interview in November 2020, who at that time diverted the subject, but this time, Michelle had enough at the driver’s insistence to know about her private life.

Keep reading: BTS issues statement to discuss discrimination faced by Asians in the US and share their experience