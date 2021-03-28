Michelle Obama and the things she took from the White House

For eight years, the White House became the home of Michelle Obama and her husband Barack, and upon their departure from the famous residence, the former First Lady decided to take some select items with her. This was revealed by herself during her participation in the Ellen DeGeneres program, with a game in which she was given ten seconds to find a series of particular elements inside her house. His first challenge was to collect something that he had taken from a presidential residence.

© GettyImages Michelle and Barack Obama

The 57-year-old public figure quickly returned with a box full of things and said that he had practically taken everything from the famous office on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC, as a joke. “We have this bag, Easter eggs, we had our own champagne,” he continued, holding up a bottle. “I don’t know why this is here …” he commented jokingly.

“White House M & M’s … Oh, a yo-yo, the official White House yo-yo!” Michelle added, showing every item she brought out on camera.

Then, he pointed out that one of his great pleasures is a cocktail, in addition to showing viewers a hat, a scarf and a “practice glove”, which he knitted during the quarantine.

© Custom The former First Lady once again showed her great sense of humor

When Ellen asked her to show something that belonged to Barack Obama that she would like to be able to throw away, Michelle pulled out some golf clubs. “Are annoying! It takes too long! Why is there a sport where there are 18 holes? They made it up, he’s someone who tries to avoid his wife! ”He explained in a smiling way and with his great sense of humor.

Your take on Harry and Meghan’s interview

After the revealing interview that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave Oprah Winfrey on March 7, the countless reactions to it continue to raise the controversy in the Royal House. Just as Queen Elizabeth II spoke out with a royal statement and recently Prince Williams did the same during a fleeting public appearance, Michelle Obama has also decided to speak out.

The former First Lady was questioned about the hot topic while promoting her Waffles + Mochi show for Netflix. “When I think about what has happened, I think about the importance of family and I only pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love to resolve at some point.” And on the sensitive issue of race, he replied diplomatically: “Race is not a new construction in this world for people of color, so it was not a complete surprise to hear their feelings.”







Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.