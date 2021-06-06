Michelle Núñez votes in Valle de Bravo and launches a call to choose in peace

VALLE DE BRAVO, State of Mexico

The doctor Michelle Núñez, candidate of the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition (MORENA, PT and Nueva Alianza) for municipal president in Valle de Bravo He asked citizens to go out to vote en masse, in peace and calm, as he said he trusts the institutions.

It may interest you: Google joins Mexico’s electoral day; dedicate doodle

“There is total confidence in the institutions and in the civil environment with which the entire electoral day should be carried out in our Valle de Bravo,” said Michelle Núñez after casting her vote in the box located in the Constitución Mexicana elementary school. .

Michelle Nuñez asked the Vallesanos to come out and exercise their right to democracy with total freedom and hope.

* brc