Michelle McCool was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about her husband’s documentary The Undertaker Last Ride and various other topics, including her latest struggles in WWE. In recent years, The Undertaker has faced both John Cena and AJ Styles in rivalries within WWE, where his opponents challenged him, and Michelle McCool’s name was also mentioned in the rivalry, apparently, he liked or not.

Speaking to TV Insider, Michelle McCool spoke about those struggles and how angry she was that she was dragged into them without giving WWE permission to do so.

Michelle McCool reveals she was upset about being messy with Undertaker’s WWE rivalries

McCool revealed that he was never actually asked before his name was included in Undertaker’s WWE rivalry against AJ Styles and John Cena. She said she would have liked to be involved in that and felt she could have given her husband’s rivals a kick in the face or something like that during the rivalry. Undertaker only told her the night of the show that she was going to be mentioned.

“Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I’m gonna help her.” 😱 😱 😱 😱 😱 @ AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx – WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

She was apparently so upset that she even texted AJ Styles’ wife Wendy about hating the WWE rivalry that Undertaker was involved in and that she wanted to punch AJ Styles in the face.

pic.twitter.com/WOJPazosr9 – $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 10, 2020

This is what Michelle said:

“No, they never asked me. I’m a little upset because I mean they passed me. First [John] Cena mentions me, then AJ. I definitely would have liked to be there, maybe kick them in the face or something similar. The night they mentioned me [en Raw] Mark called me up and said, “AJ is doing this promo, and I think it could be a little rough. I don’t know what is being said. Good grief, I want to say that we are good friends with AJ and his family. In fact, we have a mutual friend with whom we vacation every summer. So I’m looking at this thinking, “Hell, he’s good.” I’m even texting his wife Wendy: “You know I love you all, but I really hate your husband and I want to punch him in the face.” Which clearly means that you are doing your job. I understand the business. I said it jokingly, but thinking: “Hell, did he really mean it?” That is not very smart because even if I was not asked to do anything about it, you know my husband will come for you. “

It would certainly have been interesting to see Michelle participate in the stories, but throughout the Taker series, we have learned how she protects her characters, and without a doubt he has his limits for it.

