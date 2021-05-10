Michelle Jenner radically changes her ‘look’ shortly after the premiere of ‘Paco’s men’

A few months ago the news was surprised that the mythical Antena 3 series Paco’s men returned to the screens renewed, with a new season. Tonight the first chapter of the current batch that features the original cast.

Between that cast there’s actress Michelle Jenner, who returns to play Paco’s daughter, Sara, and perhaps to be part of the love triangle formed by her and the characters of Mario Casas and Hugo Silva.

Jenner surprised a few days ago by showing a large look change on his Instagram profile that may be related to the premiere of the series. And it is that the actress has abandoned her usual style to show herself more radical and daring.

Leaving behind the long, light brown or blonde hair to which her followers were accustomed, the Catalan teaches a very short hair and a much darker color to which it usually leads.

In the caption he simply wrote: “Colorado Canyon, my friend.” A message that may not mean anything or that certainly does not mean anything to everyone. A lots of acquaintances have not hesitated to comment in the publication, such as Hugo Silva who has dedicated the emoticon of a heart or Dani Rovira who has snapped a: “And the ones that will haunt us, brunette.”