Since the return of ‘Los hombres de Paco’ with Paco Tous was announced, fans of the series are intrigued to know what more names of the mythical cast will be part of this new season. Two weeks later it was revealed that Carlos Santos would resume his role as Povedilla and, that same week, Neus Sanz and Pepon Nieto joined, getting back into Mariano’s shoes.

Video call between Hugo Silva and Michelle Jenner

Since mid-May there had been no information about it, but the wait has been worth it, since it has already been confirmed that one of the most beloved couples in national fiction will return to the small screen. Lucas and Sara will be in the new ‘Los hombres de Paco’ after confirming the return of Hugo Silva and Michelle Jenner.

The ones in charge of giving the surprise are the actors themselves through a videoconference between the two. Jenner asks if she has heard the news and Silva answers yes, that « we are going to San Antonio again. Eleven years later. » « Eleven? Come on! Eleven? » She asks incredulously as he wonders how the neighborhood will be. Having said that, Jenner is clear: « My God, it will have to be overdone. It is that as we leave them alone there they mess us up«

This is how ‘Paco’s men’ will return

This new season, which begins filming in summer, maintains the spirit that made “Los hombres de Paco” great: his humor, his way of understanding friendship, love, and the desire for justice; but adapted to the new times. Because more than ten years have passed and many things have changed, but not its essence. The return of the Pacos will not disappoint the old followers of the series, but it will also hook new viewers.

Paco Miranda is older, wiser, and even more stubborn. He has grown as a person and everything around him is changing. But he is a born survivor and will know how to face any challenge. Of course, always with the help of his friends. ‘Paco’s men’ come back renewed, modern, but keeping their spirit. They will adapt to the new times, even if it is with head butts.