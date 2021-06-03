Michell Roxana, a superheroine for the care of the Earth

Beauty pageants have evolved in a positive way. The participants make it clear that physical beauty is not separate from success, intelligence, or a warm and inspiring personality. A good example of this is Michell Roxana Castellanos, who in 2019 won the Miss Earth crown in Venezuela and who has never ceased to amaze by the goals she has achieved thanks to her perseverance.

Michell Roxana not only represented her country in the international contest in the Philippines as one of the most beautiful women on Earth, but she has also uncovered her intellectual qualities as well as her concern for social causes. That is why he embarked on a literary journey in which he enthusiastically focused on world childhood, and which he saw materialized with the publication of his first children’s book, MicheLand.