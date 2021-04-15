Michelin-starred chef’s $ 20 burger is a hit in Amsterdam

By Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, Apr 15 (Reuters) – The Waldorf Astoria hotel in Amsterdam, which has a two-Michelin-star chef and rooms starting at $ 700, initially resisted the idea of ​​delivering burgers at home. Then reality hit him.

With no guests or open dining rooms, hotels and restaurants in the Netherlands have turned to offering take-out meals. For the Astoria, located next to the canal, that meant making a $ 20 burger to go.

The chefs had to come up with something unique, said the hotel’s manager, Roberto Payer.

“The way we make it, the way we prepare it, the way we serve it, the way it comes home is very different from any other hamburger,” he added.

For 19.50 euros ($ 23) plus an Uber Eats delivery fee, the Waldorf burger comes with 240 grams of Holstein-Frisian beef and is served with English Berkshire bacon on a French brioche bun with aged Dutch cheese and relish. home.

Uber Eats reviewers have given it 4.8 stars out of 5.

With hundreds of weekly orders, they have been a success but this does not make up for a lengthy eating-in ban that could extend for months.

Crafting the perfect burger required serious research, said executive chef Sidney Schutte, who during normal times runs the two-Michelin-star “Spectrum” restaurant, which doesn’t serve burgers.

“I was a little nervous. Is it going to be good? Is it going to be okay?” Said the chef. It had to be “the best hamburger you can buy here in Amsterdam … it needs to be perfect,” he added.

Dutch plans to ease some measures to contain COVID-19 next week turned out to be overly optimistic and were postponed until April 28 at the earliest.

When the Waldorf Astoria reopens, you’ll have a tasty dilemma: Will the popular burger be incorporated into your unique menu?

(1 dollar = 0.8361 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Plevier; written by Anthony Deutsch, edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)