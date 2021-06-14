Michelin designs an inflatable sail for heavy boats

The bulk of heavy transport worldwide is carried out by sea. Huge container ships bring from Asia all those things that we ask for on AliExpress and do not need, huge tankers transport black gold from the Middle East and gigantic bulk carriers move commodities such as grains, aggregates or coal by sea. It is an industry completely dependent on fossil fuels and great technological barriers to decarbonization. That is why Michelin innovation is so important and necessary in these times.

In truth, Michelin is not inventing gunpowder. Not much less. It is applying the technology that first enabled it thousands of years ago to modern shipping: sails that harness the power of the wind. Wind is a powerful and completely natural force, and Michelin wants to harness it to help reduce the environmental footprint of heavy shipping. It is not a whim, it is a normative necessity: this industry must reduce its emissions by 40% by 2030 and by 70% by the year 2050.

Being foldable, they do not pose a problem to enter the port or pass under bridges.

Otherwise, it would violate the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. Michelin’s system is called WISAMO (Wing Sail Mobility) and has been developed by Michelin’s research and development department and a group of inventors of Swiss origin. The system could be installed in practically all heavy transport vessels, and consists of a few gigantic inflatable, retractable and automated sails. They are designed as a complement to the thermal engines of the ships. Technically, it is hybridization using wind energy.

These candles are inflated at low pressure by electric compressors, and according to the images published by Michelin, they have a gigantic size. They would be made of a synthetic compound, something Michelin has plenty of experience with. The force of the wind, well used, has the ability to considerably increase the efficiency of these boats. Michelin states that the fuel consumption of this type of vessel could be reduced by up to 20% using the WISAMO candle system. That may be your main argument in favor.

The design of the sails is similar to the wing of an airplane.

Because no shipping company will embrace reducing emissions if it has a negative impact on its bottom line. A increased ship profitability and reduced emissions – with its positive impact on corporate social responsibility – will be welcomed by any shipping company. To this day, despite the efforts of some shipping companies, large maritime transport vessels continue to burn unrefined heavy fuel oil and have completely out of control polluting emissions when navigating in international waters.

Source: Yanko Design