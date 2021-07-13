Michel wants his Girona to fight “for everything”

07/13/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Marc Brugues

Football, like life, does not stop. One season ends and another begins with just enough time to savor the successes or, in the case of Girona, to mourn and digest the blow that was once again at the gates of promotion.

Going up to the top category is undoubtedly the great illusion of the rojiblanca fans, stubborn to the maximum, and that everything and the collection of hits, wants to re-excite with the new exercise. The first stone of the new project has a name and surname and, since yesterday, you already know Montilivi and its surroundings.

Before directing the first training session this morning, Míchel Sánchez was presented in society. Ambition and, above all, conviction emanates from his speech. He did not speak openly of promotion but he did dare to say that Girona will be “prepared” for “this little step” that has been missing in the last two years to go up. “We are a very ambitious coaching staff and we will make Girona fight for everything,” said the Madrilenian. The former Huesca player is waiting for what might happen in a squad where movements are expected, and he also declares a “lover of quarry”.

Míchel, who will have Juan Carlos Balaguer (formerly from Albacete) as goalkeeping coach, left a very clear message during his presentation. “We will see a very competitive team and we will make Girona aspire to everything”. Of course, the Madrilenian does not want to put more pressure than he plays. “It would wear us out.” Míchel will not be able to count on Stuani, Bueno and Diamanka today in the first training session, with permission, nor with three more players who have tested positive in the PCR tests that were carried out on Monday.

On the other hand, Iago López stopped being a Girona player yesterday. The 22-year-old Galician side, rescinded the remaining contract season to sign, immediately afterwards, for Mirandés. The Galician played last season at UD Logroñés. In addition, the club confirmed yesterday the second pre-season friendly. It will be on August 7 at the Nou Estadi de Tarragona in front of the Nàstic.