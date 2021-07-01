Michel Rivera: “My skills and talent will make the difference against Jon Fernández”

The dominican Michel Rivera (20-0, 13 KO) faces Jon Fernandez (21-1, 18 KO) this Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“My skills, speed and intelligence are advantages in my favor”Rivera has said. “I am an aggressive fighter when it is most advantageous to me, but I can also be astute and turn that into an advantage. My skills and talents will make a difference on fight night. “

Rivera, 23, is doing intensive training camp in Miami with his coach, Herman Caicedo, which has allowed him to work on numerous aspects of his game heading into perhaps the toughest fight of his young career.

“I think it is important to work on everything in training”says Rivera. “I am the type of fighter who adapts to what is happening in the moment. So we have made sure to work in all areas to prevail on Saturday night. We have had a very organized but intense preparation for Fernández «.

Rivera debuted in the United States in June 2019, defeating the dangerous puncher Juan René Tellez to obtain a unanimous decision. In 2020, Rivera added a pair of impressive wins over veteran contenders as he knocked out Fidel Maldonado Jr. in the 10th round of their February clash, before winning a unanimous decision over Ladarius Miller in October.

Despite Fernández losing stature (1.73 m by 1.80 m), he does not see anything in the Spanish that he cannot overcome.

“His height can be a problem, but I really don’t know much about what uses his reach.”Rivera said. “I have not seen many of his previous fights, but I am 100% confident that I will overcome anything he thinks he could do to make me uncomfortable.

I had never fought a European opponent before, but I have fought opponents who were taller than me. I may be smaller, but I have a good range and will look for openings when approaching close range. If it is a better omen for me to master it with my speed, I can also do it «.

“I don’t feel any pressure to remain undefeated. I trust myself and my abilities 100%. I am convinced that my chance to shine has finally come. ‘