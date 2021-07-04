Michel Rivera defeated Jon Fernández in the eighth round, who made a very good impression

Darío Pérez

The night of Carson (California) offered us (that is to say, it could not be seen in Spain on television) one of the most important fights so far this year for our boxing, with the occasion of Jonfer (21-2, 18 KO) of approaching the top of lightweight. His fifth fight in the United States faced the Dominican Míchel Rivera (21-0, 14 KO). The Dominican, La Zarza, is one of the proteges of PBC, promoter of the evening, and a few hours ago it was seen why.

It was an entertaining and open fight in the eight rounds that it lasted. Jonfer came out confident of himself, occupying the center of the ring and trying to impose his rhythm against an opponent who effectively countered the attacks with the forward hand of the Spanish. The fight was fairly even in the first six rounds with the exception of the fourth and sixth. In the fourth, because the Dominican arrived with good hands to our fighter; the sixth, because a good counterattack in a curved hand without a path by Fernández threw Rivera into the tapestry, who successfully surpassed the protection account without consequences, being the first loss of his career.

It was a pity that, in the eighth chapter of the twelve agreed, Jonfer was hit by a combination that, without being excessively powerful, did hit him in an area close to the ear, unbalancing him and hitting his face hard against the canvas. He could not get over the moment from Bilbao, who until then was doing a great performance. All three cards led Rivera by a narrow margin, 67-65.

“I am very excited and more than happy to get this victory,” Rivera said. “Fernández was a strong and experienced opponent who forced me to change the game plan I had when entering.”

“I knew from the first round that I would have to be careful with him.”Rivera said. “He had heavy hands and was taller than me, but I was faster and more skilled in general.”

«I want the next fight with Rolando Romero»Rivera said. “Once I beat him, I would like to face Gervonta Davis or Teofimo López.”

Let’s hope that Jon overcomes the defeat as soon as possible, since he showed that he has the level to play the big fights in his division.

In stellar combat, Chris “Primetime” Colbert defeated by unanimous decision Tugststogt «King Tug» Nyambayar. Colbert controlled the fight well and took the unanimous decision of the judges, with scores of 118-110, 118-110 and 117-111.

