Michel pronounces on the “painful” treatment given to Von der Leyen in Turkey

It has been made to wait, but finally the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has pronounced during the night of Tuesday on the “painful” and “regrettable” situation that Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, found in your visit to Turkey. And for which Michel has been criticized for his null reaction.

The situation was as follows: Von der Leyen and Michel went to Turkey, where they were received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but were not treated equally. When they reached the room where the meeting would take place, the two men sat down in the only two chairs available. Meanwhile, Von der Leyen could only gesticulate and, before the inaction of both, sat on a secluded sofa available for advisers.

The treatment received by Von der Leyen, who has the same rank as the president of the Council, has provoked a cascade of criticism from the press and politicians. Meanwhile, the president’s team has been commissioned to initiate contact with the parties involved to ask for explanations and make sure that such an “incident” is not “repeated in the future.”

“Differential treatment, even reduced”

Michel has described the situation as “painful” and “regrettable” and has affirmed that the president of the European Commission received a “differentiated treatment, even reduced” by the Ankara authorities, something that “saddens him”.

Some images that, Michel affirms, provoked “reactions and sometimes harsh interpretations” with the Turkish authorities, but also with himself for not being reactive.

In a message posted on his Facebook account, the Belgian politician lamented that “the few images …

