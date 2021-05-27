Míchel praises Guardiola’s football

05/27/2021 at 6:02 PM CEST

Miguel González ‘Michel’, recently announced as Getafe coach for the next two seasons, underlined Manchester City’s favorite status in the Champions League final.

Michel stressed that a team that has Pep Guardiola on the bench is always a favorite, although he recalled the potential of Chelsea.

“I believe that when a Guardiola team is in a game they are always considered favorites. It is true that Chelsea, the last two times they have faced City, have won. But I think that if they had asked him to choose Guardiola, he surely would not have chosen Chelsea as a finalist or rival, “said Michel during the AK Coaches World Congress that takes place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation.

“For me, Chelsea is an amphibious team, from one moment to another it changes, it is capable of modifying itself, of adapting to different situations. It is a very dynamic team, very versatile“praised Michel.

The Spanish coach, who is betting on Chelsea, ventured a good match next Saturday in Porto. “I think we are going to see a very good final with two absolutely different styles that will complement each other in good play and in competition. If I had to bet I’d bet on Chelsea“.