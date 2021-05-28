Michel Platini throws ‘dart’ against FIFA and UEFA

The FIFA and the UEFA they believe that football belongs to them, he assures Michel Platini in an interview in the newspaper L’Équipe, in which he reviews the crisis in the Super League, the proposal to hold the World Cup every two years and the return of Karim Benzema to the French team.

UEFA president from 2007-2015, Platini believes that the European football body has managed “badly” the issue of the Super League.

In particular, he accuses the current head of UEFA, the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, of having acted in a “ridiculous” way by insulting the presidents of the big clubs. “For forty years the big clubs have wanted to leave. When you are president of UEFA you have to anticipate, rather than find yourself faced with the fait accompli,” he insists.

Platini considers that the Superliga project collapsed so quickly because “its leaders made a shitty communication”, in addition to the fact that the media, the fans – “especially the English, as usual” – and the coaches “were in against”.

At this point, the position of the Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, stands out above all, who “is always formidable.”

He also stresses that the reform of the Champions League “is nonsense without sense”, because it will prolong the group stage even more, “which does not interest anyone.

“At UEFA, the philosophy for a long time is always more money,” accuses the former French star, who insists that if this idea is taken to the extreme “we will end up sponsoring the goal networks and posting advertisements on journalists.”

Likewise, he is against the idea of ​​holding the World Cup every two years, something that he says was already “the dream” of Sepp Blatter, president of FIFA from 1998 to 2015. “The World Cup every four years is history It is something rare and valuable, “he emphasizes.