Michel Piccoli, sacred monster of French cinema, wanted to make non-commercial films

▲ The actor with Jean-Luc Godard, before the premiere of Passion, in Cannes, in 1982.Photo Afp

▲ In a portrait captured in 1976 and in Nice in 1983.Photo Afp

▲ The actor with Romy Schneider, when leaving the role of The Inspector Max, by Claude Sautet, in Paris, in 1971.Photo Afp

Agencies

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday May 19, 2020, p. 6

Paris. I love all people who move with infinite voluptuousness and violence, said Michel Piccoli, considered a sacred monster of French cinema, who died at 94.

His family confirmed the death, which occurred last week, to the French press on Monday, but did not provide the cause.

Luis Buñuel’s traveling companion, Michel Piccoli contributed to writing a page of French cinema in capital letters.

With a seductive physique, bushy eyebrows, and a thunderous voice, this complex actor claimed to enjoy playing extravagance and the most hectic delusions.

He filmed not only with Buñuel (Diary of a Waitress), but with Claude Sautet, Jean Renoir, Alain Resnais, Jean-Pierre Melville, Jean-Luc Godard, Agnés Vardà and Alfred Hitchcock, without forgetting his work with young filmmakers before launching in the direction, with 70 years.

I do not care (…) do non-commercial, dangerous things, he once declared to the specialized magazine Cahiers du Cinéma. I prefer prototypes to series.

Godard’s (1963) contempt with Brigitte Bardot revealed it to the general public. In this chronicle of heartbreak, he plays a screenwriter, wearing a tight hat, to be like Dean Martin. It was perhaps one of his most memorable roles immersed in the new wave of French cinema.

In his long career, he participated in more than 200 movies and series.

With Hitchcock he worked on Topaz (1969), but despite appearing in the espionage thriller his career in Hollywood did not take off. With Marco Ferreri he made La gran comilona (1973), with Luis García Berlanga Paris-Timbuktu (1999) and with Nanni Moretti Habemus Papam (2011), in which he played a melancholic pope who dreams of becoming anonymous on the streets of Rome; his last big role at the Cannes festival.

Born on December 27, 1925 in Paris, Piccoli defined his parents as musicians without passion, who served as an antimodel. This family that he described as selfish and racist probably weighed in his rejection of the bourgeoisie.

As a young man, he took courses in theater and made his film debut in Louis Daquin’s Le point du jour.

In 1945, then 20 years old, he met Jean-Paul Sartre and Buñuel, as well as other filmmakers.

Most of his career was in France, but he also filmed in Italy and acted alongside the most sought-after actresses of the time, including Catherine Deneuve and Romy Schneider.

However, his seductive image gave way to other profiles, more rampant, such as that of a suicidal homosexual in La gran comilona, ​​who scandalized in Cannes for his eschatological scenes and orgies.

His anti-star character led him to participate in auteur film films under the direction of Leos Carax, Jean-Claude Brisseau and Jacques Doillon.

He married three times: once with Éléonore Hirt, then with singer Juliette Gréco and finally with Ludivine Clerc, with whom he remained the rest of his life. He had a daughter, Anne-Cordélia, from his first marriage.

Committed to the left to the end

He joined the Communist Party, a commitment to the left that lasted until the end, even publicly, supporting, for example, presidential candidates such as the socialist François Mitterrand, in 1981.

If I think of all the monsters I have played, all these disgusting abysses that are scary … I think it must be a way for me to reveal my secrets, he had stated.

One of Buñuel’s fetish actors, Piccioli starred alongside Deneuve in the 1967 classic Bella by day and in the winner of the Oscar for the best foreign film The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie, from 1972.

Among other accolades, he was recognized with the Best Actor Award at Cannes for Jump in a Void (1980) and received the Silver Bear for Best Male Performance for Strange Affair.

At the theater, it was also directed by big names, such as Peter Brook, Patrice Chéreau and Luc Bondy.

Discreet about his private life, Piccoli confessed at 90 in an interview book with Gilles Jacob, his friend and former president of the Cannes festival.

He admitted his anguish of not being able to continue working: I wish this would never end, but it will end.

