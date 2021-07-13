Michel Pereira wants to fight Nate Díaz

Brazilian welterweight Michel Pereira expected a “spectacular fight” with Niko Price at UFC 264, he told reporters before the event.

So it was. Pereira and Price met in what would have been the match of the night if Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho had not appeared shortly after.. Pereira took the victory by unanimous decision.

«Niko Price is a very tough guy. He took a lot of punches and knees and kept moving«Pereira said after the fight, speaking on stage at the T-Mobile Arena. “It was a surprise to me, because I hit him really hard, and he kept moving.”

Although Pereira could be seen wiping the blood from his forehead, “I feel good right now,” he declared. «The doctors, they have examined me right now, I am fine. I just need two weeks, rest, and then I can start preparing for the next fight.«.

The question now centers on what will come next, since Pereira has chained three consecutive victories in the complicated UFC welterweight division. Both before the fight, and after the event in his interview with Joe Rogan, he asked for a fight with Nate Diaz. On Saturday he reiterated that wish to the media.

«The guy I want to fight is Nate Diaz. But to fight with the best, I have to be among the top 15 in the ranking, “said Pereira. “And after tonight, after beating Niko Price, I think I’m going to get one of 15 spots.”

