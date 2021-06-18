Michel Pereira wants to fight Nate Díaz: “Imagine what our fight would be like”

The UFC welterweight, Michel Pereira, called Nate Díaz for a future confrontation, suggesting it would be a “very good fight” for the fans.

Diaz is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263But he said he hopes to return to the Octagon in the next three to four months. If that’s the case, Pereira would love to be his next opponent. Speaking to AG Fight in the days following the Diaz-Edwards match, Pereira issued a public challenge to Diaz.

«I liked Nate’s performance. I always wanted to fight him, not by name. Many people think it is because of the name, but it is not. I’m a guy who appreciates the way he fights and I think it would be really cool, my style with his. We trade a few slaps, we trade a few punches. He’s a guy who jokes around a lot and I think he’s great. Imagine two styles fighting like that. I really want to fight with him and, in the next fight, I will challenge him, “said Pereira.

Pereira is only 3-2 in the UFC, but He has earned bonuses in three of those matches and has shown that he is a very interesting fighter in the UFC welterweight division. The Brazilian will face Niko Price at UFC 264 in July, and if he wins that fight, then Pereira wants Diaz to be next.

“It would be good. Watching their fight on Saturday, I thought. If i did, I wouldn’t stare like Edwards. If Nate did this to me, I’d do my worst to him. Imagine what our fight would be like. I can’t bear to see the guy doing a wave and me not doing an even bigger one. It would be a very good fight to watch.«Said Pereira.

