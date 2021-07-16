Michel Pereira insists on the fight against Nate Díaz: “It’s a lot of fun fighting, the fans would win a lot”

The UFC welterweight, Michel Pereira wants a five-round fight against the “crazy” Nate Díaz, suggesting that “fans will gain a lot from this.”

Pereira is coming off an all-out war against Niko Price at UFC 264 in a fight he won by unanimous decision by the judges. Pereira has now won three consecutive bouts after previous victories over Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams., and has improved to 4-2 in the UFC with the win over Price. With this momentum, Pereira had a name in mind, and after his victory at UFC 264, he took the microphone and called Diaz once more. Pereira has called Diaz in the past and did it one more time after beating Price.

Speaking to AG Fight after UFC 264, Pereira again asked Díaz for a fight, explaining that he thinks it would be a fight that fans would love..

«I want to do a fight with Nate Diaz because I think it’s a lot of fun fighting. He’s a very crazy guy. So I wanted to make a fight with him so we both ‘slap’, raise the tone in there, let’s do some crazy things. Fans will gain a lot from this«Said Pereira.

Diaz will have plenty of options for his next opponent after his recent loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Although Diaz lost that fight, his price rose because he was able to almost come back and win in the fifth round. As such, Diaz is being called up by some of the best fighters in the sport right now in Dustin Poirier. But if he wants to fight Pereira and the UFC wants this fight, then the Brazilian says he will make it happen.

