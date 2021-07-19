Míchel Herrero already has a new team

Michel in the dispute of a match .

Valencian midfielder Míchel Herrero will be part of Tenerife for the next two seasons. The new footballer of the Tenerife team becomes the sixth reinforcement of the entity.

The media will contribute its great experience on the pitch in LaLiga Santander with more than 170 games with great teams like him Valencia CF, RC Deportivo, Levante UD, Real Valladolid and Getafe CF.

Míchel Herrero started in the lower categories of the Valencia CF and played in the ranks of the team in 44 games. He also debuted in LaLiga Santander in the 2008/2009 season.

Presentation of the CD Tenerife player

The footballer achieved promotion with Real Valladolid to the highest category of Spanish football, after having played 166 games with the pucelanos. Now, get to CD Tenerife willing to offer his football skills, after passing the relevant medical tests.

The club has announced the signing in their respective social networks and Míchel has responded with great enthusiasm: “I hope we can achieve the objectives we set ourselves. I am excited and with many goose ”.

The Super Cup will be played in Tenerife