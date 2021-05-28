Michel González, former coach of Pumas de UNAM, arrives on the Getafe bench

Coach Michel Gonzalez, ex Pumas of the UNAM on the MX League, was announced as the new coach of the Getafe team of the first division of The Spanish league, facing the next season 2021-2022.

The coach who qualified us for the Europa League for the second time in our history is back. Welcome to your house, mister! “, Was the message of the club.

Through their social networks, the Madrid team announced the return of the Spanish coach, reaching an agreement with the board for the next two seasons, with his official presentation being this Monday, May 31.

Míchel returns to the bench of the Getafe team, after having been in three seasons from 2009 to 2011, putting the team into the Europa League and the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, being the third coach with the most games in the institution.

