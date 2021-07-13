Michel González expects a quick adaptation of José Juan Macías in Getafe

Coach Michel Gonzalez of Getafe within the Spanish League, stressed that he expects a quick adaptation of his new reinforcement, the footballer José Juan Vázquez, for the next 2021-2022 season.

We need him to settle down (José Juan Macías), it is a radical change for him ”, was the message from Michel González.

The former coach of the UNAM Pumas spoke at a press conference in Spain, where he stressed that the rapid adaptation of the Mexican forward is very important for them, since it is a very radical change for him.

José Juan Macías arrives with great motivation at the Getafe team in search of earning a place in the team, being considered one of the greatest promises of Mexican football in recent years, as demonstrated in his time at Club León and Chivas.

