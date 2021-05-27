Míchel, Getafe’s new coach

05/27/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

Getafe CF already has a new coach after the departure of José Bordalás to Valencia CF this week.

Is about José Miguel González ‘Míchel’, that has reached an agreement with the azulón club for the next two seasons, as the entity has communicated this Thursday morning.

Míchel returns to the bench of the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez after arriving at the club in mid-2009 and having been in charge of the team in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

The technician, in fact, is the third coach with the most official matches in the Spanish First Division, adding a total of 101 games.

Getafe have good memories of Míchel since under his command, the club obtained the second best historical classification in the maximum category, and the classification for the Europa League. That season, in addition, Getafe, with Míchel, reached the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

This same Monday, the entity has reported that the presentation of the new coach will take place in the azulón fiefdom.