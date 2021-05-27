Míchel, Getafe’s new coach

Michel returns to Spanish football to coach Getafe. The Madrid team has made official through a statement that the coach will be the substitute for Bordalás in what will be his second stage on the bench at the Coliseum. He will sign for two seasons and will be presented on May 31.

«Michel, returns to the bench of the Azulona entity, after having been in it during the 2009, 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons. The third coach with the most official matches in the First Division, with 101 matches. Under his direction, the second best classification in the highest category of Spanish football was obtained, sixth, therefore, the pass to the Uefa Europa League and semifinalist of the Copa del Rey. His presentation will be on Monday, May 31, at 12:00 hours in the Press Room of the Coliseum “, confirmed Getafe in a statement issued through its official website.

