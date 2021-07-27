Michel Franco goes again for the Golden Lion in Venice with ‘Sundown’ – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Mexican screenwriter and film director, Michel Franco, will be at the Venice Film Festival for the second consecutive time. His film Sundown was nominated to compete for the Golden Lion.

Franco’s new film, filmed in Acapulco, follows an English family on vacation. An unexpected call will disrupt their plans, from this, different events will change their lives.

Sundown stars seasoned Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Henry Goodman (The Chosen One), Samuel Bottomley (Jericho) and Mexican Iazau Larios (Apocalypto).

In the previous edition of the festival, the director also participated with Nuevo Orden, this film was involved in controversy in Mexico, it came to be classified as racist and classist. However, in Venice it earned Franco the Jury Prize.

As for his last presentation in the contest and his recent nomination, he was positive. “This is a difficult year, it is a very competitive year, with a lot of American cinema,” he said.

“I think that if years had passed, perhaps I would feel that burden, but it is so recent that I just feel euphoric, the past went well and we hope this one will do well,” added the filmmaker.

Among the feature films Sundown will compete with are: Spencer, by Pablo Larraín; Parallel Mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar; The lost daughter, by Maggie Gyllenhaal and La Caja, by Venezuelan Lorenzo Vigas. Franco worked as a producer on the latter.

It should be noted that the film that seeks to win the Golden Lion is not the only Mexican that will be at the gala. Within the Horizons section are El hoyo en la cerca, by Joaquín del Paso and El otro Tom, by Rodrigo Plá.