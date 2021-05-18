Micheal Burry performs a $ 530 million “Big Short” against Tesla

Micheal Burry is known for going against the current of the market, this time a short operation of 530 million dollars against Tesla is confirmed. Therefore, the astute trader is betting that Tesla will lose much of its value in the future.

This operation has been made public since investment funds are required by law to show their movements and as of today, May 18, document 13F had to be delivered. Thanks to this, it has been possible to detect the short operation of Micheal Burry in the Tesla stock, operation reaches a staggering 530 million dollars.

This represents the largest trade in volume in the famous trader’s portfolio., who was portrayed in the movie The Big Short successfully shorting against real estate in the great crash of 2008, coincidentally the year that Bitcoin was born. The short operation represents 40% of its entire investment portfolio, therefore B

Urry must feel very confident about his risky move.

The next moves that may surprise you is your big bullish bet on the so-called FAAMG, an abbreviation for the shares of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet’s (Google). Alphabet and Facebook are the big winners, having the equivalent of 80,000 GOOGL shares and 550,000 FB shares in various financial products. This shows that tech companies appear to have a prosperous future, even to the trader best known for going against the grain of the general trend.

Tesla has obtained very good results and partly thanks to its purchase of Bitcoin

The great purchase of Bitcoin made by Tesla is well known, later in April the company made a sale of 10% of its loot to carry out a stress and liquidity test to the BTC network, reaching a profit of 101 million dollars .

Tesla announced a net profit of $ 438 million in the quarterly period, meaning a record for the company according to data from The Wall Street Journal. At Tesla’s official filing, the company flashes a non-GAAP profit of more than $ 1 billion, revealing it as something that has happened “for the first time in our history.”

The never-before-seen profit did not come from the sale of its electric cars, let alone its powerful batteries. Of the $ 438 million, Tesla made $ 101 million from its sale of Bitcoin and $ 533 million before taxes from sales of regulatory credits to other automakers. The situation affirms with force that Tesla made more money from the sale of Bitcoin than from the sales of its cars.

Currently, Elon Musk is on an anti-Bitcoin crusade which has sparked a stir in the crypto community on Twitter, seeing Musk go berserk and irritated by the comments on Twitter.

