During a talk on the Forever Dogs podcast, the creator of‘Loki’Michael Waldron spoke of the future Disney + series that Tom Hiddleston will star in again in his iconic role inside UCM. According to Waldron, Loki will address his particular identity struggle within the plot:

“I think it’s a fight with your own identity. Who you are, who you want to be … I’m really drawn to characters fighting for control. We certainly have seen that with Loki for the first 10 years of movies. He’s out of control in key parts of his life. He was adopted and everything and that is manifested through anger and rancor towards his family. “

She made it to the small screen this spring after playing the character for the last time in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which became the highest grossing movie of all time. Along with Hiddleston, UCM newcomers Sophia Di Martino (who is rumored to be playing Lady Loki), Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Michael Waldron (‘Rick and Morty’) is in charge of writing the script for this new series of six episodes, all directed by Kate Herron (‘Sex Education’). Entering the swampy terrain of speculation, viewers are said to see Loki as he travels through time leaving his mark on various historical events.

It is confirmed that the series will have relevance within the UCM, as Kevin Feigerevel earlier in the year that the series will be linked to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. By cons, we don’t know whether or not Hiddleston will also appear in the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’.