Michael Waldron, creator of ‘Loki’, dismissed a crazy idea: “It’s good to keep an ace up your sleeve”

Michael Waldron, creator and writer of the latest Marvel, seems to have one of those privileged minds that connects everything with a palpable hyperdrive. It shows when he talks about his references when it comes to raising ‘Loki’, a series that immerses us in a new world within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nobody like Waldron to talk about that great novelty that the Agency of Temporal Variation supposes through which the concept of multiverse has finally been introduced. Of course, despite being the right person (keep in mind that he is also a screenwriter of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’), Waldron is reluctant to give details of said turn that would backbone Phase 4 marvelita, says that it is better to wait and enjoy the trip. “You don’t want me to tell you, that’s the most boring way to experience the multiverse.”

With what he is not so “protective” is with those various sources that have served as inspiration for the proposal headed by this beloved God of Deception that Tom Hiddleston has been incarnating for a decade. To those already mentioned previously, ‘Blade Runner’, ‘Mad Men’ or ‘Inglourious basterds’, Waldron adds one more that may be surprising at first, but which fits wonderfully: ‘Toy Story (Toys)’. “Buzz Lightyear realizing that he is just a doll is something very similar for me to what happens to Loki when he realizes that he is just a puppet in this show that the Temporal Variation Agency has put on, “explains Waldron. Everything is an undeniable fantasy in the mind of this screenwriter who comes from ‘Rick and Morty’ and has changed the chip, but not so much. To prove the idea that he decided to discard, not because of crazy, but because there was something that fit better at the time … Not even the sky is the limit for a Waldron willing to show off with ‘Loki’ who also will have a chance to blow our minds in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme sequel.

The key to not becoming Loki

Kate Herron, as well as director of ‘Loki’, He’s as much of a fan as any avid MCU fan.In fact, her way of explaining how she joined forces with Hiddleston and the freshness that she brought to the team, is that of a professional who enjoys the universe so much that now has her work behind the cameras. Herron, who caught the attention of Marvel for her work on ‘Sex Education’, explains that when Waldron organized a writers room to discuss the story, she acted as a spectator. “With me it was a bit like testing what the audience’s reaction would be, because I was all the time like ‘this is very cool'”, and he adds that the key was to capture everything through drawings, some of which have ended up being seen on screen.

Herron’s enthusiasm is transmitted with each anecdote of the development process of this series in real action, a journey throughout which he always kept in mind that it was necessary to pay tribute and respect everything that had been done previously, but introducing new elements at the same time, a priority he shared with Hiddleston. “Something we talked about is that we both wanted to pay tribute to all of the above, but at the same time making sure that we were showing new sides of Loki or taking him to new places. The two of us were definitely in it together to be excited to be able to show more of the character. “

Herron, through the interview that you can see below, tells us what it means to work at Marvel while detailing his experience in ‘Loki’, series that premieres every Wednesday on Disney + from June 9. Quite an adventure.