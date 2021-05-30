Michael Wacha wants to return to his best form in 2021

The first image that comes to my mind is eight years ago, Fenway Park appears, the Green Monster, the stands full, David Ortiz imposing, hitting the ball as in his best times and then there, showing his face in his year rookie for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The story of Michael Wacha is another of those stories in which the illusion overwhelms everyone at first and then with a snap of the fingers, erase everything; Well, if that year he was the pitching leader of the Bush Stadium franchise during the 2013 World Series, taking an important victory in Game 2; later the injuries weighed down his performance until he got out of the positive dynamics of his beginning.

In that same year 2013, Wacha was awarded the MVP of the National League Championship Series and everyone began to talk about a promising future for the young pitcher.

But his wake seemed to be lost with the passage of time and the impact of injuries until 2021, when with the Tampa Rays, Wacha has returned to the competitive arena and is not doing it wrong, because in 8 games started he has forged 1- 1, with a 4.59 ERA in 33.1 innings of work, in addition to adding 29 strikeouts and registering a 1.20 whip.

Undoubtedly, they are not bad numbers for a pitcher who seeks to reconnect with his best sports version and therefore return to the first level with all the quality that in his day consecrated him as a promise of baseball.