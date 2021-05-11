Michael Robinson will name the El Sadar press room

05/11/2021 at 6:36 PM CEST

The Athletic Clubo Osasuna has announced that the El Sadar press room will be renamed Michael Robinson, as a tribute to the former soccer player who died on April 28, 2020 and on his day a player of the Navarrese team.

Coinciding with this afternoon’s game against Cádiz, Osasuna wanted to honor the attacker who wore the red shirt between 1987 and 1989, until a knee injury forced him to put an end to his career.

The club chaired by Luis Sabalza has installed a giant panel inside the room with photographs of some of his best moments as an Osasuna player.

This afternoon, before the game, the presidents of both clubs will pay tribute to Michael Robinson in the press room, which will be officially inaugurated in the near future with the presence of the family of the ex-footballer.